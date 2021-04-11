PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man was injured following a shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday. Shots were fired on the 2500 block of N. Marston Street.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once on his thigh.
He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.