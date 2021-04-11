PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help is on the way for millions of Americans who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus. Beginning Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse families for up to $9,000 in funeral expenses.
Households that have lost more than one family member to the virus can receive up to $35,000.READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Expand COVID-19 Eligibility To Everyone In Phase 1C Beginning Monday
The deaths must have happened after Jan. 20, 2020.READ MORE: Man Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting: Police
Applicants will have to submit paperwork on funeral costs as well as cause of death.
FEMA will begin accepting applications through its call center Monday at 9 a.m.MORE NEWS: Former Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera Sentencing Postponed For Medical Reasons
The phone number is 844-684-6333.