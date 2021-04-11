PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Dianna Brice, sources tell Eyewitness News. They say police arrested Tylydia Garnett on Saturday night.

It’s not clear what the charges are, but she is being held without bail.

Eyewitness News has learned Garnett has allegedly been back and forth to Florida and North Carolina at least twice with Brice’s boyfriend Justin Smith. Police believe Smith may be in Florida, according to sources.

Garnett claims she doesn’t know anything.

Brice’s body was found in a wooded lot in Southwest Philadelphia on April 5, nearly a week after she disappeared. Brice was four-and-a-half months pregnant.

A source close to the investigation tells Eyewitness News the 21-year-old pregnant mother had been shot multiple times.

The timeline of events shows that on March 30, around 11:30 a.m., Justin Smith, Brice’s boyfriend, picked her up from K Laundry in Lansdowne. Before she was picked up, her mother noticed she was visibly upset but wouldn’t say why.

By 1:30 p.m. the victim’s mom calls to say the laundry is done and it’s time to head home. Brice says she never made it to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription but would meet at home.

That was the last time Brice was in contact with anyone. Frantic to get in touch, Betty Cellini, Brice’s mother, calls Smith. He claims they got into an argument and Brice left.

A threat to file a police report angers Smith and his phone then goes unanswered.

By 5:30 p.m. Smith’s car is spotted abandoned and on fire at 59th and Florence Streets in Southwest Philadelphia.

A little over a mile from where Brice’s body was found a week later.

“It’s just tragic. It speaks to the senseless violence that occurs every day out there,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. “And here’s a mother of a 4-year-old child and was expecting her second child, she was four months pregnant, and that child will never see his mother again and her family will never see her daughter again. It’s tragic.”

A source tells Eyewitness News there may be a third person involved in the case.

Investigators are officially looking at two vehicles. Justin Smith’s torched 2018 black Ford Fusion and now a rental car that investigators believe may have been involved in the dumping of Brice’s body.

Smith remains a person of interest. Eyewitness News spoke with his father who says everyone’s stomach is in knots. They have no idea what is going on.

The family has not heard from his son and right now, they are letting detectives do their work.

A GoFundMe page has been in an effort to cover Brice’s funeral cost and to start a college fund for her son.