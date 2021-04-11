3 Men Injured Following Shooting Outside Illegal After-Hours Club In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting outside of an illegal after-hours club in North Philadelphia. It happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Ridge Avenue.Former Bordentown Police Chief Frank Nucera Sentencing Postponed For Medical Reasons
Police say a 21-year-old security guard at the club was shot multiple times.
He is in critical condition, along with a 33-year-old man who was also shot multiple times.
A third man, a 25-year-old who was shot once, is in stable condition.
At last check, police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.