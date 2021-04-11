PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the boy was grazed by a bullet around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at West York Street and Park Avenue.
The child was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
BREAKING: A 10-year-old child has been rushed to the hospital after police tell me he suffered a graze wound to the stomach following a shooting. This happened at 10:30p at West York and Park in North Philadelphia. A gun was recovered, but no arrests per sources. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 11, 2021
Police say they've recovered the gun, but no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.