CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the boy was grazed by a bullet around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at West York Street and Park Avenue.

The child was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

READ MORE: Toll Hike Takes Effect Sunday On 8 Delaware River Crossings, Gas Prices Also Going Up

 

Police say they’ve recovered the gun, but no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Shot Four Times In West Oak Lane, Philadelphia Police Say

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.