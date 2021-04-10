DEVON, Pa. (CBS) — The Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, a favorite annual event in Chester County, has been canceled for a second year. COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the U.S. Equestrian Federation regarding spectators led organizers to cancel this year’s event.
This year's show was scheduled for May 27 to June 6.
"Although other equestrian events are operating during this time, the DHSCF is a non-profit organization uniquely tied to its local audience and spectator base," DCSCF Chairman and CEO Wayne Grafton said. "This decision was made to protect the financial viability of the show for years to come. We are proud to be a USEF-sanctioned show, but our issues were unable to be resolved in time to move forward."
The traditional Pleasure Drive featuring local driving clubs will go on as planned on May 30.
Organizers say they look forward to celebrating the horse show’s 125h anniversary in 2022.