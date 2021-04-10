CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot on West York Street and Park Avenue in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police sources say he suffered a graze wound to his stomach.

The child has been rushed to the hospital, where police sources tell Eyewitness News that he has been stabilized.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., according to police sources.

Police say they’ve recovered the gun, but no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.