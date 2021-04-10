PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot on West York Street and Park Avenue in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police sources say he suffered a graze wound to his stomach.
The child has been rushed to the hospital, where police sources tell Eyewitness News that he has been stabilized.
It happened around 10:30 p.m., according to police sources.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.