PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – FEMA and the City of Philadelphia will host a press briefing to give an update on operations at the federally supported Esperanza Community Vaccination Center on Friday, April 9, 2021.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Esperanza Community Vaccination Center Soft Opening Day
- When: Friday, April 9, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
