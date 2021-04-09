VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a sickening case of animal cruelty. Police say they found seven puppies dead on the side of the road.

The disturbing discovery was made on the entrance ramp to Route 55 in Vineland.

The southbound entrance to Route 55 in Vineland is no place for pedestrians or horses, and yet along the sandy onramp, seven tiny puppies were found dead on Wednesday morning.

Vineland police, the Sherriff’s Office and Animal Control responded to the scene, searching for clues as to who committed the cruel act.

“I’m still appalled. In this day and age, you know, we are better than this as humans,” Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary owner Laurie Zaleski said

Zaleski is no stranger to once-discarded animals as the owner of the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary.

“I’ve had animals dumped more than once, sometimes in the dead of winter,” Zaleski said.

Luckily, those animals were found in time. In this case, they were not.

“Even if you don’t know where to go, you could even call the police,” Zaleski said. “They will even help you, but there’s Animal Control, the Humane Society, the SPCA, animal shelters and there’s rescues.”

There’s another baffling element.

When it comes to puppies, at least right now, Zaleski says there is a 100% adoption rate.

“I get calls every single day, ‘do you have puppies?’” Zaleski said.

The motive is unclear as is the puppies’ breed aside from being multicolored and between 3 and 4 weeks old.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help, saying someone in the community is aware of an individual who had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared.

“It upsets me so much that people can be that cruel,” Zaleski said.