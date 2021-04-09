PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prince Philip, the much loved and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99. The notice of death was hung outside of Buckingham Palace, and flags were lowered to half-staff.

The prince will be remembered for supporting the queen for more than seven decades in a role that defined and constricted his life. In Philadelphia, he’s remembered for a famous visit during America’s bicentennial celebrations in 1976.

During the visit, the prince and Queen Elizabeth greeted more than 5,000 Philadelphians who crowded Penn’s Landing for their arrival aboard the royal yacht Britannia.

The royal couple later met with then-Mayor Frank Rizzo at City Hall.

They toured the city’s sites, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Pavilion.

For more information on the prince’s 1976 visit to Philadelphia, click here.

President Joe Biden’s White House released a statement on the passing of Prince Philip. It says, in part, “On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire royal family and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of his royal highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.”

It goes on to say, “The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as a patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the armed forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more.”