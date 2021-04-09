PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia. Officers say a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the legs in a rooming house on the 5500 block of Ludlow Street, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.Congress Members Ask White House To Keep FEMA COVID-19 Vaccine Site At Pennsylvania Convention Center Open
At the hospital, the victim told officers it was a robbery.
Police are now interviewing 10 other people who were in the house at the time.
They're looking for a man wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.