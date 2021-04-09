CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Upper Darby Township news

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby Township are investigating a shooting. Officers say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 7200 block of Guilford Road, just after 3 a.m. Friday.

But police say the man was actually shot about a block away, near Ruskin and Long Lanes.

READ MORE: Congress Members Ask White House To Keep FEMA COVID-19 Vaccine Site At Pennsylvania Convention Center Open

Police: Man Found Shot In Upper Darby Township

READ MORE: WATCH: Construction Worker In Devon Spotted Dancing On The Job

The man was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his condition.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey Family Temporarily Removed From Spirit Airlines Flight Due To Toddler Eating Without Mask

No word on a motive for the shooting.