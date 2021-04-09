Police: Man Found Shot In Upper Darby Township

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby Township are investigating a shooting. Officers say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 7200 block of Guilford Road, just after 3 a.m. Friday.
But police say the man was actually shot about a block away, near Ruskin and Long Lanes.
The man was taken to the hospital but there is no word on his condition.
No word on a motive for the shooting.