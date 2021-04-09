PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Our beautiful weather pattern has taken a bit of a shift. Spotty showers are still on track to move through the region Friday afternoon.

Otherwise anticipate cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and an overall dreary end to the week.

Shower activity will likely develop overnight. However, by the time people wake up to start their weekend, we should be dry.

Skies will remain overcast and afternoon highs will warm up to near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, this sluggish system finally begins to work its way through the region. Sunday morning will start with steady widespread rain across all neighborhoods. Luckily for people who have gotten a head start on gardening, the rain looks to be beneficial as we’ve had several days with no significant precipitation.

Models are hinting at a bit of a lull in the rain Sunday afternoon, some clearing is even possible during that time.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will soar into the mid-70s and humidity is going to climb as well! As Sunday evening rolls around, wave number two moves in.

The second wave of rain could have a few gusty scattered storms associated with it but at this time a severe weather threat is unlikely. The storm is likely to generate rainfall accumulations between .25-.75” with locally higher amounts possible with any given thunderstorm.