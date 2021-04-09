Philadelphia School District Launches COVID-19 Dashboard With Latest Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard, giving the latest information on confirmed positive cases within the district. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the district has notified families and staff when there is a confirmed positive case in their building — and that won’t change.

“We understand that having access to real-time information about COVID positivity rates in our schools is important for our families and community, and we are happy to provide this new tool,” said William R. Hite, Jr. Ed.D., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “As the data shows, the positivity rates in our schools are very low. We hope this helps to build further confidence in the safety of our schools as we plan to welcome more students back for in-person learning.”

This dashboard will be updated weekly to complement those efforts and provide a districtwide snapshot across all schools.

It will include information on the number of tests performed and positive cases in schools, as well as cases confirmed off-site that have been reported to the district.

Click here to view the dashboard.