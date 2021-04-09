TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey family is reportedly demanding an apology from an airline company after they were temporarily removed from the flight over a mask dispute involving their toddler. According to Yahoo.com, the family is from Toms River, and they were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Orlando to Atlantic City because their daughter was eating on the flight without a mask on.

A video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a fight attendant giving a couple a hard time over their toddler not wearing a mask while eating.

CHECK THIS OUT: @SpiritAirlines releases statement saying the flight was delayed “due to the adults in a party not complying with the federal mask requirement.” This video clearly shows the flight attendant stating the issue was with the 2-year-old child. pic.twitter.com/WCeh84rlGq — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) April 5, 2021

Spirits Airlines face covering policy states: “Face coverings must be worn while at the airport, on the jet bridge, and onboard the aircraft. Face coverings may be removed only while eating, drinking, or taking medication — when done eating, drinking, or taking medication, face coverings must be repositioned immediately.”

The family has reportedly told several news outlets they are demanding an apology from the airline.

Due to the incident, all passengers on the plane had to deboard before being allowing back on the flight again.

Spirit Airlines has since released a second statement after the video the interaction between the flight attendant and parents went viral.

The second statement posted on Facebook claims they are aware of “incorrect information circulating” and the flight was delayed “due to compliance issues with the federal mask requirement.”

According to Yahoo.com, Spirit previously posted a statement which blamed the adults in the party for not complying with the masks mandate. The statement, which has since been deleted, reportedly read, “Our team members were following the federal mask requirement and asked the adults in the party multiple times to comply with that requirement, which happened prior to videos that have been widely shared.”