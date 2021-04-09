Esperanza Community COVID-19 Vaccination Center In North Philadelphia Opens To Public On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A second mass vaccination site is opening in North Philadelphia. Officials were on hand Friday at the Esperanza Community Vaccination Center on North 5th Street in the city’s Hunting Park section.Candlelight Vigil To Be Held Friday For James Alexander Who Was Killed In Police Shootout In Logan Following Traffic Stop
FEMA is supporting the site. It is aimed at serving under-vaccinated populations, especially residents of color.
“Walking in and the ability to walk in is important. Walking up from your house is even more important and that’s what we have here,” Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez said.
The Esperanza vaccination center opens to the public on Saturday.
It is expected to administer up to 2,500 shots a day.