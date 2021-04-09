PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A parking lot along the Delaware River waterfront will soon be home to a new apartment building, park and much more. The Durst Organization just unveiled its plans to develop the property along Columbus Boulevard between Vine and Callowhill streets.Esperanza Community COVID-19 Vaccination Center In North Philadelphia Opens To Public On Saturday
The centerpiece of the project is a 26-story building filled with 350 apartments in the shadow of the Ben Franklin Bridge.READ MORE: Germantown Church Hosts Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site Unlike Any Other
There will also be a new park and retail space.SEPTA Ends Overnight Bus Service At Neshaminy Mall After Bensalem Police Say Destination-less Riders Became 'Problematic'
The next step in the process is to get neighborhood feedback before construction can begin.