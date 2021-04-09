MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County will open a large-scale community vaccination site on Saturday. Chopper 3 was over the set-up at Delaware County Community College’s Main Campus in Media on Friday.

The site will be operational each weekend as long as it is needed.

Residents in the 1A and 1B categories can schedule appointments directly through the Delaware County website. Delaware County residents who are eligible for vaccination can schedule their appointments by clicking here.

Residents in the 1C category can start doing so on Monday.

This is the sixth vaccination site in Delaware County and all six are by appointment only.

The other five sites in the county are Aston Community Center, the Delaware County Wellness Center in Yeadon, Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Penn Medicine Radnor and Springfield Hospital.

Delaware County officials say they plan to vaccinate 20,000 people per week — 10,000 with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 10,000 with the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They’re hoping to vaccinate 140,000 residents in seven weeks.

According to Pennsylvania statistics, 92,949 Delaware County are fully vaccinated while 85,371 are partially vaccinated, as of data listed on the commonwealth’s website on Friday.

Over 3.8 million Pennsylvanians have at least been partially vaccinated and over 2.2 million have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

In Philadelphia, as of Friday, 26.1% of its residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 15.7% have been fully vaccinated.

Philadelphia opened its second FEMA mass vaccination site on Friday at the Esperanza Community Center in Hunting Park. The center is expected to provide about 2,000 shots per day, first with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then switching to Pfizer. It will give vaccinations to both people with appointments and walk-ins.