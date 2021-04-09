Candlelight Vigil To Be Held Friday For James Alexander Who Was Killed In Police Shootout In Logan Following Traffic Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of James Alexander tells Eyewitness News they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for him Friday at 8 p.m. Alexander was killed by police during a shootout Wednesday on Somerville Avenue in Logan.
According to police, Alexander was one of four people in a Kia that was pulled over.READ MORE: Esperanza Community COVID-19 Vaccination Center In North Philadelphia Opens To Public On Saturday
Police say two men and a woman who were in the car told investigators Alexander said he had a gun and “could not go back to jail.”READ MORE: How Fast Can You Go On Schuylkill Expressway? Variable Speed Limit Signs Now Active On I-76
Authorities say Alexander shot an officer before being killed.
The officer was treated and released.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Steady Rain, Thunderstorms To Develop This Weekend
The vigil is being held on the 1500 block of Somerville Avenue. Those attending are asked to bring a candle and red and white balloons.