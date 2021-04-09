BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A young boy from Bensalem had a big dream and today, he got to watch it come true. Meet 4-year-old Nicholas. He has a type of cancer called neuroblastoma.

His wish? To be a construction worker for the day.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with contractors in Bensalem to make it happen. Nicholas got to ride on the dump truck while everyone cheered him on.

He also was able to build a few things with bricks and worked the excavator as well.

Nicholas’s mom says today exceeded her expectations and her son’s.

“It’s been amazing, more than we could have ever imagined and so overwhelming and so exciting for Nicholas to be able to do this. We’re so grateful and thankful and just literally his dreams are being made today,” mom Dana Esposito said.

Esposito says Nicholas has always loved tools and construction.

She says they often watched buildings being built by the hospital to help distract Nicholas during treatment.