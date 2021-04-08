PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Philadelphia police and senior federal law enforcement officials are set to announce Thursday a federal initiative to combat violence in the city.
- What: Announcement on federal initiative to combat violence in Philadelphia
- When: Thursday, April 8, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
