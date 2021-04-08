CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Philadelphia police and senior federal law enforcement officials are set to announce Thursday a federal initiative to combat violence in the city.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Announcement on federal initiative to combat violence in Philadelphia
  • When: Thursday, April 8, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.