HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to eat. On tonight’s Taste with Tori menu is a place in Harleysville that gets dinner taste buds hopping.
Eyewitness News visited Sammy's Bullfrog Cafe, and we learned how patrons leaped at the chance to support them throughout the pandemic.
If you ever hop on into Harleysville, you must visit a breakfast and lunch spot that’s ever-changing seasonal menu is making taste buds leap and hands slap counters.
Chef and owner Sammy and his fiancé Kayla offer plenty of dishes full of fun and flavor.
They opened Sammy’s Bullfrog Cafe in October 2019, and it was a smashing success which left five good months of business until the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down.
But once they reopened, Sammy said they didn't miss a beat. It was thankfully back to business thanks to their loyal customers.
For more on Sammy’s Bullfrog Cafe, watch the video above.