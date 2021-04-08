Police Arrest Suspect, Tymere Brown, In Cherry Hill Murder Of Leopold Mckoy

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A suspect in a murder in Cherry Hill is under arrest. Camden County prosecutors say 26-year-old Tymere Brown shot Leopold Mckoy of Bear, Delaware, early Sunday morning at an apartment complex.
Neighbors say a series of gunshots echoed inside the usually quiet Sergi Farm Apartments along Abbey Road shortly after 4 a.m.
“I was shocked,” Empress Gibson said. “I came to the window, I just see him laying on the ground.”
"I was shocked," Empress Gibson said. "I came to the window, I just see him laying on the ground."

Police say they found 64-year-old McKoy lying in the parking lot. He had been shot multiple times.
Mckoy died at the scene.
Police say multiple witnesses identified Brown as the shooter.
Brown was located at an apartment in Wilmington, Delaware on April 7 and arrested around 6:30 p.m.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.