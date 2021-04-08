PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District outlined details of its summer learning program on Thursday morning. Officials hope it will bring students who’ve fallen behind during virtual learning “back up to speed.”

Students who have been in a virtual learning setting for more than a year now will get a chance to have that in-person connection this summer.

Thousands of students in the Philadelphia School District will soon get their first glimpse inside a classroom setting since the pandemic began in March 2020.

School officials announced an extensive summer learning and enrichment program aimed at first through 12 grade students. The five-week program which will encompass academic studies and extracurricular activities will begin on June 28.

School district officials will be using as many as 39 school buildings to help bring students who may have fallen behind during virtual learning back up to speed.

The district says right now as many as 14,000 students are being targeted for the programs, but they want as many students as possible to enroll.

The school district will be working closely with the City of Philadelphia to help with their summer programs. Registration for summer learning begins Thursday, April 8.

Part of the $1.6 billion federal stimulus funding allotted to the school district will be used for this extensive summer programming.