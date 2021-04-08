PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new anti-crime initiative that joins together federal law enforcement agencies with Philadelphia police was announced Thursday morning. It has been a very violent week in Philadelphia, especially with a recent officer-involved shooting.

The recent crime has the area’s acting U.S. attorney calling gun violence in Philadelphia an epidemic, so she’s taking action to address it.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Williams joined Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and a dozen leaders of federal agencies from our area at a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m.

Together they released a joint letter that’s addressed to people who live and work in Philadelphia.

It says in part, “We know what the city needs: It needs all hands on deck to stop the violence. And that is what we are committed to provide.”

It’s signed by the acting U.S. attorney along with the local leaders of several federal agencies in our area like the FBI and ATF.

Officials also laid out a plan to curb gun violence in the city.

“Beginning this month, FBI is adding additionals agents to its Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force who will focus on investigating crimes with the most serious impact on victims, including carjackings, armed robberies, and gun violence,” Williams said.

“I’ve been asking for more and more consequences,” Outlaw said. “I don’t care who does it, it needs to get done. People are dying,” Outlaw said.

The initiative does not include the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. The police commissioner told CBS3 she just wants to curb the gun violence because so many people are dying.