PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a chaotic scene Wednesday night during an officer-involved shooting in Logan. The confrontation between police officers and suspects left one man dead and an officer injured.

The officer is recovering from a gunshot wound at Einstein Hospital.

The incident reportedly started with a traffic stop. Police say four people were inside the vehicle that officials stopped on West Somerville Avenue.

As officers ran everyone’s license, two of them revealed outstanding warrants.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says that’s when they called backup which lead to at least four officers approaching the car.

When they asked the passenger in the right rear seat to exit, officials say he produced a firearm, a confrontation ensued which led to a shootout.

Police say the 24-year-old who fired was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An officer was also shot in the foot, but he is expected to survive.

“I’m just glad it didn’t extend further than what it did,” Outlaw said. “There’s a process involved. We’ll continue to gather facts and my expectation is that we’ll continue to do what we’re trained to do within policy and our officers will continue to do just that.”

Although Eyewitness News heard from Police Commissioner Outlaw and Mayor Kenney at separate news conferences Thursday morning, they both declined to provide any update on this incident or the recovering officers’ current condition.

CBS3 was told to expect a news release from the police department later this afternoon.

Stay with CBS3 for the latest information regarding this incident.