Firefighters Battle West Philadelphia House Fire

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters battled flames at a West Philadelphia rowhome. The fire broke out on the 5900 block of Spruce Street, just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was placed under control around 8:33 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries but several people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.