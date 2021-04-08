Firefighters Battle West Philadelphia House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters battled flames at a West Philadelphia rowhome. The fire broke out on the 5900 block of Spruce Street, just after 8 a.m. Thursday.CBS Executives Accused Of "Racist" And "Sexist" Comments Will Not Be Returning To Their ViacomCBS Positions
The fire was placed under control around 8:33 a.m.
This fire near 59th & Race in West Philly was placed under control at 8:33 a.m. Several people have been displaced; many thanks to our partners. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/O25G769kQ3
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 8, 2021
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.