Fire Reignites At Johns Manville Plant In Winslow Township Less Than 24 Hours After 4-Alarm Blaze

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A warehouse fire in Camden County reignited. Firefighters returned to the Johns Manville plant on North Grove Street in Winslow Township, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Johns Manville makes insulation and building materials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.