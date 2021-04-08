Fire Reignites At Johns Manville Plant In Winslow Township Less Than 24 Hours After 4-Alarm Blaze

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A warehouse fire in Camden County reignited. Firefighters returned to the Johns Manville plant on North Grove Street in Winslow Township, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This happened less than 24 hours after a four-alarm fire at the plant.

Johns Manville makes insulation and building materials.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.