PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity says it’s time to leave the walls of the church and help be the change in gun violence. They’re hoping to team up with Parks and Recreation.

“The faith community has a responsibility to take care of its people,” said Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.

As the gun violence rages on in Philadelphia, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity is working to put the love back into the city.

“They need our arms around them, caressing them and telling them that we love them and we care for them and that’s there’s a better life ahead for them if they do the right kind of things,” Collier said.

The president of the faith-based organization met with the commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Wednesday. They’re hoping to work with parks and rec to ensure that centers have increased programming, the facilities are adequately staffed, and most importantly, that they’re safe.

“I do think by us implementing ourselves back into the community that you’re going to see a transformative change come about. Will it be a sudden change? I don’t think so because everything’s a process,” said Rev. Jeanette Davis.

Change doesn’t happen overnight but working toward it is a step in the right direction.

“Anything that God has His hand in, you can best believe that there’s going to be change,” Davis said.

On Friday, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity will announce its endorsement for district attorney of Philadelphia by the Octavius Catto statue at 11 a.m.