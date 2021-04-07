PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A traffic stop in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood turned into a deadly police-involved shooting Wednesday night. Police say an officer was injured and the gunman killed during the incident in the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the incident began as a traffic stop. Officers were successfully able to pull over the car, which had three people inside. Officers ran all three of their driver’s licenses, and two of the licenses came back with warrants out for arrests.

According to police, that’s when they called in backup. When officers approached the vehicle for a second time, that’s when police say one of the people inside got out and started firing at police officers.

The gunman has died as a result of his injuries. An officer was injured during the shooting. He’s in stable condition at this hour.

“I just seen a lot of cops running and driving down the street coming from different directions,” a neighbor said.

It was a chaotic scene on the 1500 block of West Somerville Avenue in the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia.

According to police, squad cars were responding to an officer-involved shooting that started as a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“The first two officers approached the vehicle in the passenger’s side rear of the vehicle. They saw an individual male who was leaning back, and he quickly produced a gun and fired at least one round at the officers from inside the vehicle,” Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police say at least five officers were on scene for the traffic stop.

When the officers backed up that’s when police say the shooter got out of the car and fired at least one more round.

“At that point, five officers that were outside of the vehicle discharged at the male multiple times,” Gripp said. “He was struck multiple times in the torso.”

The 24-year-old man who allegedly fired at police was rushed to Einstein Medical Center by officers, where he was pronounced dead.

Nearby residents say they heard the bullets ring out.

“I heard gunfire. Like four on one side, then like three, and then maybe four more,” one neighbor said. “By the time I got to the door, an ATV was going that way, police cars were going that way.”

One officer was shot in the left foot during the incident. He is expected to be OK.

But the gun violence continues to rage on in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

“This just speaks again to the level of gun violence that just continues to plague our city,” Gripp said.

Gripp says the officers were wearing body cameras.

Outlaw is at the hospital with the injured officer and his family.

Police have not yet identified the man who died.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.