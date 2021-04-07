POTTSGROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Rescue teams pulled a construction worker out of a trench in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. It partially collapsed in Lower Pottsgrove around 2 p.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 200 block of Evergreen Road.READ MORE: Source: 3rd Person May Be Involved In Murder Of 21-Year-Old Dianna Brice Former Warminster Township Police Officer James Carey Accused Of Sexually Abusing 4 Teen Boys Two Decades Ago
The worker was alert as paramedics put him in the ambulance.MORE NEWS: Delaware State Police: 16-Year-Old Girl Killed, 4 Other Teens Injured In ATV Crash In Lewes
There is no word on his condition or what caused the trench to collapse at this time.