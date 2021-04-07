Police Searching For 2 Gunmen After 15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two gunmen after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of West Somerset Street.
Police found the teenager shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators say at least 12 shots were fired.
Police say the teen did not live in the neighborhood.
There's no word on what sparked the deadly gunfire.
