PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for an outdoor location to host your next special event? Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is now accepting permit applications for outdoor activities at parks across Philadelphia.
The permits can be used for picnics, weddings and other special events.
There are different guidelines based on the location that is being requested, but under current health guidelines social gatherings are limited to 100 people. Picnic sites can serve 20 to 30 people and pavilions sites can hold up 100 guests.
We're accepting permit applications for outdoor activities, like:
✅ Picnics
✅ Weddings
✅ Special events
Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/jcvr9hRkik pic.twitter.com/3wXz8Lliy9
— Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (@PhilaParkandRec) April 7, 2021
Parks and Recreation fields and courts are also now open for group activities, but permits are required to reserve the recreation facility or field. All sports are allowed to be played outdoors but masks must be worn at all times when a distance of 6-feet cannot be maintained.
There is a limit of 100 people on fields and 50 people on courts. This includes players, coaches and spectators.
For the latest information regarding permits from Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, click here.