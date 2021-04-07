OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A member of the Ocean City Police Department is facing sexual assault charges after he was reportedly involved with a juvenile. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday 50-year-old Tyrone Rolls, of Marmora, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.
Rolls is currently a police sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department.
The charges come following an investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit. The investigation began after it was reported that Rolls had a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim.
He is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending court proceedings.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on an anonymous tip or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.