WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A former Warminster Township police officer is accused of sexually abusing four teenage boys two decades ago. Prosecutors say the abuse happened while James Carey worked as a D.A.R.E officer two decades ago and now, he’s facing dozens of counts.

An accuser came forward in May, breathing new life into a case that goes back more than 30 years. Prosecutors say they have four victims, all sexually abused at the hands of the now-retired cop.

Carey has since worked at campsites down the shore, and even as a school bus driver.

Carey’s lawyer calls the allegations an embellishment. Carey is out on bail Wednesday night.

BREAKING: Retired Warminster Twp. DARE Officer James Carey (blue mask) was arraigned on 200+ sexual assault-related crimes involving four teens from 10-20 years ago. The judge described him a danger to the community & set bail at 10 percent of $100,000. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/e3PsMz76SY — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 7, 2021

The retired Warminster Township police corporal, accused of molesting and sexually assaulting at least four teenage boys over a span of what detectives believe could be 20 years, was able to post the 10% of $100,000 bond set by a Doylestown magistrate earlier Wednesday.

This despite the judge saying she believed Carey was a danger to the community and that he should be locked up.

“I can’t answer for what’s in a judge’s mind. I wish I could, but I can’t,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

UPDATE: Bucks County prosecutors acknowledge bail “situation” earlier today at arraignment of ex-Warminster Twp. Police Corporal James Carey did not go as they expected. He is already free on 10% of $100K, without having to surrender firearm or passport. (1/2) @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 7, 2021

(CONT.) Bucks Co. prosecutors told reporters they are reviewing options in filing a motion with Court of Common Pleas to modify bail conditions & amount. James Carey is charged with sexually assaulting at least 4 teens—allegations dating back 20 years minimum. (2/2) @CBSPhilly READ MORE: Rescue Teams Pull Construction Worker Out Of Trench In Pottsgrove — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 7, 2021

Carey’s time locked up Wednesday was brief. The judge allowed his release without surrendering his firearm or passport.

The graphic allegations of sexual assault date back to the late 1980s in Carey’s early days on the force and are contained in an 80-page grand jury presentment.

Witnesses described the former DARE officer at Log Cabin Middle School in the Centennial School District as a strange officer and a touchy person.

Troubling revelations show the mother of one alleged victim reported the suspected abuse 20 years ago to Warminster Police, triggering an investigation by Bucks County.

Court documents show former District Attorney “(Diane) Gibbons advised that while criminal charges could not be filed at that juncture, her office had grave concerns about the safety of the community with Carey being employed as a police officer with the Warminster Township Police Department.”

“In a perverse and a criminal dereliction of duty, James Carey instead took advantage of his power and the inherent credibility that he had while on the job as a police officer,” Weintraub said.

Court documents claim the alleged sexual abuse happened in Carey’s hot tub, the homes of some of his accusers and on trips to the Poconos.

Carey retired from the Warminster force in 2009, his police credentials intact.

Eyewitness News asked Michael Applebaum, Carey’s lawyer, about the charges.

“He’s innocent and we look forward to proving his innocence in court,” Applebaum said.

Calls for comment to Warminster Police not been returned, and an email to the Centennial superintendent has not been returned.

The DA’s office said they are reviewing steps to file a motion to modify bail conditions and amount.