WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A former Warminster Township police officer is accused of abusing four teenage boys. Prosecutors say the abuse happened while James Carey worked as a D.A.R.E. officer two decades ago.
The Bucks County District’s Office says Carey’s arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County Detectives and an inquiry by a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.READ MORE: Philadelphia Parks And Recreation Accepting Permit Applications For Outdoor Activities At Parks Across City
District Attorney Matt Weintraub is set to hold a press conference Wednesday to announce charges against Carey.READ MORE: Ketchup Shortage Hits Restaurants Across United States
The press conference is set for 2 p.m.MORE NEWS: Health Officials Across Delaware Valley Scramble To Vaccinate Vulnerable Populations As More People Become Eligible
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.