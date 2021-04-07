Firefighters Rush To Battle House Fire In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames tore through a home in West Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood overnight. The fire started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue.
Firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the property.
Crews placed the fire under control around 1:30 a.m.
No one was hurt.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.