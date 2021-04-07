CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames tore through a home in West Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood overnight. The fire started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the property.

Firefighters Rush To Battle House Fire In Powelton

Crews placed the fire under control around 1:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.