PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating an ATV crash that left a 16-year-old dead and four other teens injured. Police say a John Deere Gator ATV was traveling northbound on a private asphalt driveway located off Robinsonville road in Lewes on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.

The driver reportedly attempted to make a left curve at a high rate of speed when the ATV began skidding and exited the east edge of the driveway.

As it slid off the roadway it began to overturn, striking a tree and coming to a rest on its roof.

All five occupants were ejected from the ATV as it overturned.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were transported to an area hospital by helicopter. They reportedly suffered serious injuries but have since been placed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

Police say the John Deere Gator is a side-by-side ATV with two passenger seats with seatbelts and a rear utility bed. The seating positions of the five teenagers riding on the ATV is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by Delaware State Police.