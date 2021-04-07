PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS Station President Peter Dunn and Senior Vice President of News David Friend will not be returning to their positions and will be leaving ViacomCBS. They were placed on leave after a Los Angeles Times article detailed accusations of “racist” and “sexist” comments about employees, including staff at CBS3.
In a statement this afternoon, Dunn's attorney said, "We are disappointed in the ruling but CBS has not found any wrongdoing in relation to Peter Dunn. The termination is without cause and Peter continues to be paid according to his contract. We hope that in the future he will be fully exonerated."
In January, Friend said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, “These comments I may have made about our employees or prospective hires were only based on performance or qualifications — not about anyone’s race or gender.”
He also said that he and CBS Stations had a strong track record of hiring and supporting women and journalists of color.
The external investigation is ongoing.
