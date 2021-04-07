ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An Atlantic City store clerk has been charged with allegedly reporting a fake robbery. Police say 26-year-old Malik Awais called 911, just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, to report a robbery at H&A Fashions on the 1400 block of the Boardwalk.
Awais allegedly told officers that several individuals entered the store, stole items valued at $100, pushed him as they fled, and caused property damage totaling more than $5,000.READ MORE: Ocean City Police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls Charged With Sexually Assaulting Juvenile
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a camera facing the storefront and did not see anyone entering or exiting the store matching the description of the suspects from the time the store opened in the morning to the arrival of officers.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
In addition, police say a person who was described as a witness was found not to be present during the alleged crime.
Awais was charged with making a false report to law enforcement authorities.MORE NEWS: 4-Alarm Fire Damages Johns Manville Plant In Berlin
If you have any more information on this incident, contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.