PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another violent night in Philadelphia has seen at least two homicides and a deadly officer-involved shooting in a string of shootings across the city. Police are investigating a series of shootings across the city on Wednesday night.

According to police, a double shooting in Nicetown left a 21-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Windrim Avenue.

Police say the man was shot twice in his head and killed.

The second victim in the shooting is a 22-year-old man, who was shot once in his left calf. Police say he was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

In West Philly, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed around 6:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South 55th Street. Police say he was shot twice in his head while he was in his car.

Two shootings in Kensington have left two men in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man was shot four times in his abdomen just after 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Potter Street. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police say a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of B Street. He was placed in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

There have been no arrests at this time, according to police.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 129 homicides in the city, up 33% from this point last year.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.