HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – On Tuesday, Department of Health Senior Advisor on COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will host a virtual briefing to discuss COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Department of Health to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Efforts in Pennsylvania
- When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.