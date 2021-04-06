CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – On Tuesday, Department of Health Senior Advisor on COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will host a virtual briefing to discuss COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Department of Health to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Efforts in Pennsylvania
  • When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.