PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The body of a pregnant woman was found in a wooded lot in Southwest Philadelphia overnight. The disturbing discovery comes just days after a pregnant woman, Dianna Brice, was reported missing from Upper Darby.

Police have not identified the woman who was found but Upper Darby police are leading the investigation even though the body was found in Philadelphia.

The body was found around 11 p.m. Monday at 58th Street and Eastwick Avenu in Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police later confirmed the woman is from Delaware County.

This discovery comes days after mother Betty Cellini told Eyewitness News that her 21-year-old daughter, Dianna Brice, had not been seen since last Tuesday. She says her and Brice were in Landsdowne at a laundromat when Brice’s boyfriend Justin Smith came to pick her up to go to a pharmacy in Kensington at around 11:30 a.m.

During that trip, she says the two got in an argument and Brice – who is four-and-a-half months pregnant and has a child at home – got out of the car.

At about 5:30 p.m. that afternoon Smith’s car is found on fire at Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway. Neither Brice nor Smith have been seen since then.

Eyewitness News spoke with Upper Darby police on Monday before the body was found.

“This one has everyone perplexed. Nothing really makes sense here. The two of them just completely since, like I said, Tuesday, March 30, have gone off the radar and haven’t spoke to anyone,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. “Both family members, both Justin Smith and Dianna Brice, have said that that’s not normal for either one not to be in contact with anyone. Dianna also has a 4-year-old child at home that she has not gone a day or minute without speaking to. As well as Justin Smith, family members say this is not like him to just not call or check in with anybody.”

As of now, police are still treating these as missing person cases. Eyewitness News has reached out to Upper Darby police and we are waiting to hear back.