PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Philadelphia and Mayor Jim Kenney on behalf of several local and national Italian-American organizations. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, is related to several incidents that took place in the city, including the toppling of the Rizzo statue, the boxing of the Christopher Columbus statue, the canceling of Columbus Day as a city holiday and the replacing of it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

George Bochetto, the attorney filing this federal lawsuit, said this is a “power check” on Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive orders concerning the renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day.

The lawsuit seeks to void the renaming and indicates, “While both groups’ ethnicity deserve recognition, Mayor Kenney may not take action that discriminates against Italian Americans to exalt another ethnic group in its place.”

The suit goes on to allege that the mayor through his executive order regarding Columbus Day violated the city’s home rule charter.

South Philadelphia councilman Mark Squilla is among the plaintiffs in the suit, as well former Mayor Frank Rizzo’s secretary Jody Della Barba.

It’s alleged the mayor “took unilateral actions against two iconic Italian American statues prominently displayed for decades — the Frank L. Rizzo from the plaza at the Municipal Services Building and the attempted removal of the 140-year-old Christopher Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza.”

The suit goes on to read, “No other statues in the City have been targeted by the mayor.”

Both statues this past summer became a heated flashpoint between groups protesting, among other things police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

At that time, on June 3, the city released the following statement, “The continued display of the statue has understandably enraged and hurt many Philadelphians, including those protesting the heinous murders of George Floyd and too many others. I (meaning Mayor Kenney) have seen and heard their anguish. This statue now no longer stands in front of a building that serves all Philadelphians.”

“The point of this lawsuit is no mayor, whether it’s mayor Kenney or any other mayor, should be allowed by executive fiat to start choosing which cultures are best, which ethnicities get promoted, which get disdain by the public, which statues come down just because he doesn’t like it. Because today it’s Mayor Kenney picking on the Italian-Americans, tomorrow it could be the next mayor picking on St. Patrick’s Day, picking on Martin Luther King’s Holiday,” attorney George Bochetto said.

Mayor Kenney has since responded by saying, “This lawsuit is a patently meritless political ploy and will waste precious resources at a time when we are trying to both deal with devastating pandemic and work to build a safer and more equitable city for all residents.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.