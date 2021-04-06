PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barrage of gunfire in Old City left one man dead Monday night. The shooting happened in front of a museum and just steps away from a popular restaurant.

The gunfire rang out just before 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in front of the Buddakan restaurant in the historic district.

Eyewitnesses told police that four men jumped out of a minivan, targeting the victim who was walking with his girlfriend on Chestnut Street.

Police say at least 27 shots were fired.

The 25-year-old victim was found by police on the sidewalk in front of the Science History Institute and was pronounced dead by medics.

Investigators say they do not know what motivated the deadly shooting, which is very unusual in this neighborhood.

Police believe the minivan was gold or silver in color with Maryland tags.

