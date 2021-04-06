PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a teenager are in critical condition after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Helen Street at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.
The teen, who police believe is between the ages of 17 and 19, was also shot once in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.