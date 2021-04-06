ROSE VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a statue and plaque in Delaware County. The plaque and the beaver statue are part of a marker for the Minquas Indian Trail, an old fur trading route.
The beaver statue and plaque were stolen from the area of Rose Valley Road and Traymore Lane in the Rose Valley borough in Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said.READ MORE: Open For Business: Coffee Cream And Dreams Pouring Happiness For Fairmount Community 61-Year-Old Man Rescued From Northeast Philadelphia Home Explosion By Good Samaritan
State police say it happened sometime between 5 p.m. on April 4 and 5 p.m. on April 5.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia 'Should Not Be Left To Fend For Itself' After 4 People Killed, 5 Others Injured Monday Night
If you know anything, contact the police.