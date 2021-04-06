PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Helping cats find their forever home with some help from house plants. The Pennsylvania SPCA is teaming up with Urban Jungle Philly for the Houseplant Cat Club.
The program helps cats who are less social and non-aggressive, but due to their histories of being rescued from neglectful situations, they require time and patience to flourish, just like house plants.
Each adopter will receive a $25 gift certificate to pick up a house plant of their own from Urban Jungle Philly.
“With social gatherings still limited, let’s come together to help these cats become more social. Or if not, they will be beautiful decorative additions to any Philadelphia apartment. All they require is food, water, access to a windowsill and a whole lot of love…even if it is from a distance,” the SPCA said in a release.