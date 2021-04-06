COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Flames broke out at an apartment complex in Camden County on Tuesday morning. It happened at the Parkview at Collingswood Apartments on the 500 block of Newton Lake Drive, just after 11 a.m.
It took fire crews about 30 minutes to get it under control.
The flames have since been put out, but firefighters continued to evacuate the building because of the smoky conditions.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.