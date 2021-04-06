Man Dies After Found Shot Multiple Times Inside Pickup Truck In Carroll Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. Police say a man was found shot multiple times inside a pickup truck, around 11 p.m. Monday.
It happened along the 1500 block of North 62nd Street.
The victim, in his mid 20's, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators say they found 38 spent shell casings from two separate guns.
Three houses on the block were struck by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.
This is just the latest shooting in a violent 12 hours in Philadelphia. In that span, at least 12 people have been shot and four killed.